Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in US

PS5 Pro
The updated retail price for the standard PlayStation 5 will be $549.99, while the Digital Edition will cost $499.99. A higher-end PlayStation 5 Pro will retail at $749.99. Photo: Amanz/Unsplash

Sony has announced a price increase for its PlayStation 5 consoles in the United States, citing economic challenges and rising costs. The new prices will take effect starting today, August 21.

The updated retail price for the standard PlayStation 5 will be $549.99, while the Digital Edition will cost $499.99. A higher-end PlayStation 5 Pro will retail at $749.99. Prices for accessories remain unchanged, and no adjustments have been announced for other markets, states Sony in an official blog post.

The move comes after President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on imports from key manufacturing countries, including China and Japan. Industry analysts have warned that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and push up material costs for electronics makers.

The price rise lands as the video game market anticipates a strong year, with the release of high-profile titles such as Grand Theft Auto VI from Take-Two Interactive and Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console.

