Shothik AI gets USD 450K funding from Google and Amazon

Shothik AI, a Bangladeshi AI-based startup has recently received USD 350,000 from Google for Startups Cloud program and USD 100,000 from Amazon.

According to Shothik AI, they are working on simple solutions to complex Bengali language-related problems such as spelling, Bengali grammar correction. The platform also has facilities like paraphrasing, text summarisation, translation, copywriting, text to image and video generation. It supports both Bengali and the English language.

Ahsan Habib, founder and CEO of Shothik AI said, "Bengali language is quite difficult compared to other languages and we are a little behind in using modern technology to refine the language". So, for solving this problem, "It is very necessary to work on a simple solution to the language problem to highlight the Bengali language in the court of the world", Ahsan added.

RTB Ruhan, Co-Founder & COO of Shothik AI said, "We have already secured support of taka 1 crore from Amazon. And now Google has joined us. With this fund from them, we can expand our service beyond the country. Moreover, Thanks to Google's support, we can add new and modern AI tools to our platform."

'Shothik AI' has recently received "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG)" from the ICT division of Bangladesh and gained recognition as a portfolio startup.