ShopUp's FMCG distribution unit earns BDT 20 crores in profit

Mokam CPG has achieved an operating profit of BDT 20 crores for the first eleven months of the fiscal year.

ShopUp has announced that its FMCG distribution unit, Mokam CPG, has achieved an operating profit of BDT 20 crores for the first eleven months of the fiscal year, according to a press release.

From July 2023 to May 2024, Mokam CPG reported generating over BDT 1800 crores in revenue, with projections to surpass BDT 2000 crores by the end of FY2024, representing over 70% year-over-year growth. The press release also indicated that Mokam's financial performance shows a positive turn in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the first time, with a projected improvement of 170% by the end of FY2024.

Gross margins reportedly increased by 195%, with expectations of achieving a three-fold improvement year-over-year.

Mokam CPG serves several local and international brands, including ACI, Banglalink, Elite, Grameenphone, Himalaya, JTI, Lafz, Marico, Meghna Group of Industries, New Zealand Dairy, Olympic, Reckitt, Remedist, Robi, RSPL, Square Food and Beverages Limited, Square Toiletries Limited, Syngenta, TK & Unilever Bangladesh, among others. It operates over 204 distribution centres across the country.