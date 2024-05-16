Tech & Startup
Thu May 16, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 02:07 PM

Sennheiser and Neumann showcase audio products in Dhaka

Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone
Sennheiser Profile USB Microphone. Image: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

Sennheiser, a German audio equipment manufacturer, has teamed up with Melody & Co., a audio distributor in Bangladesh, to present a showcase of audio solutions in Dhaka. The event provided an opportunity for customers to experience the quality and innovations of Sennheiser and Neumann. Berlin products.

In the Melody & Co. music store, visitors can explore a wide range of Sennheiser pro-audio solutions, including wired and wireless microphones, professional headphones, Neumann monitors, microphones, and interfaces. This partnership is part of Sennheiser's commitment to delivering good audio experiences to customers in Dhaka and beyond.

