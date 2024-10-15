Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:43 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Sebastian Bubeck, Microsoft GenAI VP, to join OpenAI

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:43 PM
Sebastien Bubeck
Bubeck, head of the Machine Learning Foundations group at Microsoft Research Redmond, had been with Microsoft for a decade. Photo: Microsoft

Sebastien Bubeck, Microsoft's Vice President of GenAI, is leaving the company to join OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, according to a recent statement by Microsoft.

Bubeck, who leads the Machine Learning Foundations group at Microsoft Research Redmond, had been with Microsoft for a decade, focusing particularly on small language models (SLMs)—an area of AI research aimed at creating efficient models capable of competing with or surpassing larger, resource-heavy systems.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bubeck's move marks a significant transition, as he shifts from leading Microsoft's work on SLMs to joining OpenAI's mission of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). With his expertise in AI, Bubeck is expected to play a vital role in advancing this goal. However, it has not yet been confirmed what specific position he will hold at OpenAI.

Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI and deeply integrated its AI technology into its products, maintains a positive outlook on Bubeck's departure. According to a report by Reuters, a spokesperson from the company stated, "We appreciate the contributions Sebastian has made to Microsoft and look forward to continuing our relationship through his work with OpenAI." 

Related topic:
MicrosoftOpenAISebastien Bubeck
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Microsoft to offer Apple devices to employees in China

3m ago
Handheld gaming console

SteamOS may challenge Windows in handheld gaming

1m ago
ChatGPT weekly users

ChatGPT hits 200 million weekly users

1m ago
Windows update

Windows 11 update to remove FAT32 partition size limit after nearly 3 decades

1m ago
OpenAI new tool

OpenAI to expand globally with four new offices

6d ago
|পরীক্ষার ফল

চিরচেনা উচ্ছ্বাস নেই রাজউক-ভিকারুননিসায়

সকালে ভিকারুননিসা নূন স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজের বেইলি রোডের ক্যাম্পাসে গিয়ে অল্প কয়েকজন শিক্ষার্থীকেই দেখা যায়। শিক্ষার্থীদের চেয়ে সাংবাদিকরাই ছিলেন সংখ্যায় বেশি।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|পরীক্ষার ফল

এইচএসসি-সমমান: পাসের হার সর্বোচ্চ মাদরাসা বোর্ডে, সবনিম্ন ময়মনসিংহে

৮ মিনিট আগে