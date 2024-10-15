Sebastian Bubeck, Microsoft GenAI VP, to join OpenAI

Bubeck, head of the Machine Learning Foundations group at Microsoft Research Redmond, had been with Microsoft for a decade. Photo: Microsoft

Sebastien Bubeck, Microsoft's Vice President of GenAI, is leaving the company to join OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, according to a recent statement by Microsoft.

Bubeck, who leads the Machine Learning Foundations group at Microsoft Research Redmond, had been with Microsoft for a decade, focusing particularly on small language models (SLMs)—an area of AI research aimed at creating efficient models capable of competing with or surpassing larger, resource-heavy systems.

Bubeck's move marks a significant transition, as he shifts from leading Microsoft's work on SLMs to joining OpenAI's mission of achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI). With his expertise in AI, Bubeck is expected to play a vital role in advancing this goal. However, it has not yet been confirmed what specific position he will hold at OpenAI.

Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI and deeply integrated its AI technology into its products, maintains a positive outlook on Bubeck's departure. According to a report by Reuters, a spokesperson from the company stated, "We appreciate the contributions Sebastian has made to Microsoft and look forward to continuing our relationship through his work with OpenAI."