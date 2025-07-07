Saudi launches skill-based work permit for expats

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new classification system for expatriate work permits, according to a recent report by Gulf news.

The initiative, announced by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, divides permits into three categories: high-skill, skilled, and basic.

The classification process began on June 18, 2025 for existing foreign workers, with full implementation set for July 6. New expatriates entering Saudi Arabia will fall under the system starting August 3. The Ministry has published detailed guidance outlining criteria such as education, work experience, professional skills, wage levels, and age as key factors in determining classification.

The reform is part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to modernise its labour market in line with Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. The system is designed to align workers' qualifications with job requirements, improve performance and regulatory compliance, and enhance the country's ability to attract global talent, according to Saudi officials.