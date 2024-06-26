Samsung's new foldables may be unveiled next month

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 and Fold 5 were unveiled in July last year. The next models, Flip 6 and Fold 6, are expected to be announced in July this year.

Samsung has announced the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, set to be held in Paris on July 10, 2024. As per the official announcement, this Unpacked event will feature "the next frontier of Galaxy AI", as well as the inclusion of the new AI system in the upcoming Galaxy Z series; expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

According to a report by The Verge, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have slight changes to its physical look, rumoured to feature a squared-off "boxy" design and black rings around each rear camera sensor. As for Flip 6, it is rumoured to feature a slightly bigger battery capacity at 3,790 mAh compared to Flip 5's 3,700 mAh battery. Otherwise, not a lot of other changes are expected, as per leaked renders.

Aside from the Fold 6 and Flip 6 and the inclusion of Samsung's "Galaxy AI" system in the company's signature devices, The Verge reports that the Samsung Galaxy Ring, initially unveiled at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, is expected an official launch in next month's Unpacked event.

However, keep in mind that these reports are currently unconfirmed and have not yet been officially verified by Samsung. You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live at the company's newsroom website or on their YouTube channel at 7 PM Bangladesh time.