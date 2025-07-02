Salesforce launches Agentforce 3

Salesforce has launched Agentforce 3, the latest version of its digital labour platform, designed to help enterprises scale artificial intelligence (AI) agents with greater visibility, performance, and control.

According to a recent press release, Agentforce 3 builds on usage data from thousands of enterprise deployments since the platform's initial launch in October 2024. With the introduction of a new Command Center, organisations can now track agent health, adoption, and productivity in real time, integrating the system into existing observability tools such as Datadog and Splunk through OpenTelemetry standards.

As per a press release, the platform now includes native support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows agents to connect securely to third-party servers without requiring custom development. More than 30 partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, and PayPal, are already integrated through the AgentExchange programme.

According to Salesforce, Agentforce 3 offers a 50% improvement in latency since January 2025 and introduces features such as response streaming, real-time grounding through web search and citations, and expanded global availability. The platform now supports six additional languages and has achieved FedRAMP High authorisation in the U.S. public sector's Government Cloud Plus.