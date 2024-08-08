Tech & Startup
Reuters
Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 11:05 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Russia reports a widespread YouTube outage as official criticism grows

Reuters
Thu Aug 8, 2024 10:58 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 11:05 PM
YouTube logo on mobile
YouTube is one of the last major bastions of free expression on the Russian internet, where the site continues to host materials by Kremlin opponents that have been largely removed from other social media sites popular in Russia. Image: Christian Wiediger/ Unsplash.

A mass outage on the availability of YouTube, the popular online video sharing site, was reported by Russian internet monitoring services on Thursday as Russian authorities increase criticism of the platform.

Russian internet monitoring service Sboi.rf said there had been thousands of glitches reported about YouTube in Russia. Users said they could only access YouTube via virtual private networks (VPNs). "YouTube is not working," one anonymous user said in comments on the site. Reuters reporters in Russia were unable to access YouTube. The website remained available via some mobile devices.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

YouTube is one of the last major bastions of free expression on the Russian internet, where the site continues to host materials by Kremlin opponents that have been largely removed from other social media sites popular in Russia. The site's download speeds have notably slowed in recent weeks, for which Russian lawmakers have blamed YouTube owner Alphabet's Google, something the company disputes.

Alexander Khinshtein, head of a parliamentary committee on information policy, warned last month that YouTube speeds would drop by as much as 70%. He said the degradation was "a necessary step, directed not against Russian users, but against the administration of a foreign resource that still believes it can violate and ignore our legislation without punishment." Khinshtein later explicitly blamed the slowdown on Google's failure to invest in Russian infrastructure, such as its local cache servers, something YouTube rejected.

A YouTube spokesperson said last week it was aware of reports that some people were unable to access YouTube in Russia. This was not because of any actions on technical issues on its part, it said.

Related topic:
YouTubeRussiaGoogle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Google to invest $350 mln in India's Flipkart

Google to invest $350 million in India's Flipkart

2m ago
Google Chromecast discontinued; introduces TV Streamer

Google discontinues Chromecast; introduces "TV Streamer"

1d ago
Kaspersky US ban Reuters

Kaspersky to officially leave the US

3w ago

China firms go 'underground' on Russia payments as banks pull back

3m ago
'Laage Ura Dhura' sets milestone for Bengali movie songs

'Laage Ura Dhura' sets milestone for Bengali movie songs

1w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অভ্যুত্থানের মাধ্যমে সৃষ্ট সরকার দেশের প্রত্যেকের সরকার: ড. ইউনূস

তিনি বলেন, এখানে থাকবে সবার আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণের অধিকার।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূসকে শুভেচ্ছা, বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে ভারত প্রতিশ্রুতিবদ্ধ: মোদি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification