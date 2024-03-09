Ride-hailing to boost women's workforce by 13% in Dhaka by 2028, study finds

This would translate to approximately 300,000 women joining the Dhaka workforce, potentially boosting the city's economy by more than 1.5% over the same period.

A recent industry report, commissioned by Uber and authored by Oxford Economics, has highlighted the potential impact of ride-hailing platforms on increasing women's participation in the workforce in Bangladesh. According to the study titled "Ride-Hailing: A Platform for Women's Economic Opportunity in Bangladesh," the availability of ride-hailing services could lead to a 13% increase in the female workforce in Dhaka by 2028. This would translate to approximately 300,000 women joining the Dhaka workforce, potentially boosting the city's economy by more than 1.5% over the same period.

The report is based on a survey conducted in Dhaka, which gathered data on the ride-hailing behaviours of women and men. Findings from the survey indicate that more than one-third of working women riders credit ride-hailing services as a key factor in their ability to join the workforce. Nearly half of these women also reported that ride-hailing services have helped them manage work and family responsibilities more effectively, offering flexibility in their work arrangements.

Safety emerged as a significant concern addressed by ride-hailing services, with nearly 90% of women users identifying it as a reason for their preference for these services over alternative modes of transport. Additionally, around 30% of working women riders stated that ride-hailing platforms have provided them with access to a broader range of suitable employment opportunities.

The report also touches on the broader context of women's labor force participation in Bangladesh, which stood at 43% in 2022, slightly below the global average of 47%. It identifies a lack of access to safe transport and challenges in balancing work and family life as major barriers to women's mobility and workforce participation in the country.