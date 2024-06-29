Registration for the bdNOG18 Conference & Workshop is underway

The eighteenth conference and workshop of Bangladesh Network Operators Group (bdNOG) is going to be held in Cox's Bazar from July 12 to 15, 2024, under the joint arrangement of Bangladesh Network Operators Group (bdNOG) and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB). The 10th anniversary of BDNOG will also be celebrated at this conference. Conference registration has already started. One day bdNOG conference and three days technical workshop will be held in the conference. The workshop will train internet engineers on Network Security, Segment Routing, and Advanced BGP & IXP Routing with MikroTik.

Chairman of bdNOG Board of Trustees Sumon Ahmed Sabir said in this context, we have been organising this conference regularly to exchange knowledge and experience among Bangladeshi engineers, conducting various operational researches, promoting local ICT talents at the international level, and helping to provide better internet for Bangladesh. Compared to when we started this conference 10 years ago, our internet engineers are much more skilled now. BDNOG has a vital role to play in creating this skilled human resource.

ISPAB President Md. Emdadul Haque said in this context, we hope that through this conference the overall development of the internet sector will be developed as well as the professional skills of the domestic participants. Skilled engineers created through the bdNOG conference are already contributing to earning foreign remittance by creating their workplaces abroad; we hope that we can jointly contribute to increasing the skills of more engineers.

President of bdNOG Rashed Amin Biddut said that to improve the overall management and infrastructure of the internet in our country, the knowledge and professionalism of the engineers should be increased. Through such technology conferences, local and international experts come together to exchange their experiences. As a result, over the past few years, we have seen our internet engineers grow in skill. So we want to continue the process of improving the quality of engineers through the bdNOG conference.

ISPAB Secretary General Nazmul Karim Bhuiyan said that we hope that skilled engineers will be produced through this conference and they will play a vital role in providing safe internet services nationally and internationally. The more qualified human resources we can create, the safer and more comfortable we can make our internet.

bdNOG General Secretary Baraktul Alam Biplob said that conference papers have already been invited from local engineers on practical and academic research on the internet. We hope that the research papers will help in analysing the various limitations of the internet in Bangladesh and improving its quality.

Details of the conference program and registration information can be found here.