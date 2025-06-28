Reflective Teens Trust announces Rakin Absar as Goodwill Ambassador

Reflective Teens Trust, a non-profit organisation, has recently announced the appointment of Rakin Absar as its Goodwill Ambassador for the next year.

According to a press release, the announcement coincides with Reflective Teens Trust's 12th anniversary and comes as the organisation intensifies its efforts to improve access to creative and inclusive education for students across Bangladesh.

The partnership aims to mobilise a larger volunteer base, establish new Education Labs in underserved regions, and launch a dedicated School Renovation Fund to support infrastructure development in marginalised communities, states the press release.