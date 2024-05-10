realme: The Number One Quality Smartphone Brand in Bangladesh

Realme became a youth-favourite smartphone brand shortly after its launch in Bangladesh in mid-2020, thanks to the superior quality of its feature-packed smartphones.

Ever since its emergence, the brand has been continuously introducing robust performing devices targeting the youth. In a very short time, the story of realme has become promising in the market.

The youth immediately embraced the brand for its focus on meeting their needs, not just in Bangladesh but across the globe, following its global launch in mid-2018.

Most of the brand's smartphones are packed with powerful batteries, gaming processors, crystal-clear cameras, large displays, and state-of-the-art hardware-software optimization to ensure an unmatched experience.

As a result of the amazing performance and user experience, realme has initiated sales on popular e-commerce platforms and sold all allotted phones in just a few minutes in multiple instances over the past years.

During its journey in Bangladesh, realme launched numerous phones of its C series, number series and several Pro phones. Recently, it has also launched the Note series. These phones were sold out like hotcakes.

The smartphones disrupted the market to such an extent that they were highly appreciated not only by users but also by tech reviewers in Bangladesh.

According to Counterpoint Research's quarterly smartphone shipment tracker for Q1 2024, 80% of Bangladesh's smartphone market belongs to the sub-BDT 20,000 price band and has an average selling price (ASP) of BDT 20,700. In the sub-BDT 20,000 price band, the consumer survey reveals realme is the No. 1 brand for product quality in the 16-20 age group.

Further, realme tops the overall market in terms of build quality, a sub-parameter of product quality, with 54% of the survey respondents preferring the brand. When asked which brand they would recommend to others for product quality, 83% of the respondents expressed a strong inclination for realme.

Commenting on realme's positioning in Bangladesh's smartphone market, Counterpoint's Senior Analyst Arushi Chawla said, "As smartphones have become an integral part of daily life, their quality is increasingly gaining importance. Besides, product quality is also important for securing a favorable resale value. Factors like camera quality, battery life, processor, build quality and display are key considerations for smartphone buyers in Bangladesh when evaluating the product's quality. Among various brands in Bangladesh, realme is particularly popular among young users in the affordable price range. This is because realme offers a well-designed and tailor-made portfolio specifically for the Bangladeshi market. In addition, its innovative software and trusted build quality make it a top choice for smartphone buyers."

Beyond smartphones, realme also entertains users with youth-centric and creative digital content. These high-value contents are delivered by influencers in unique ways.

With a growing number of users and fans, the brand has also been expanding its aftersales services countrywide. With over 350 brand shops across Bangladesh, realme is reaching more customers every day.

realme believes that the young generation will lead their countries in near future and they need to follow their dreams to do so. To assist the youth in their journey, realme also took multiple initiatives. The brand also arranges exciting online competitions almost regularly.

realme has become a favourite among the youth, drawing them in with its energetic vibe. With realme, young people feel empowered to live boldly and fearlessly. The brand offers many initiatives to support and uplift young people. Its motto, "Making it real", captures its commitment to innovation.

In Bangladesh, realme has now become the go-to choice for its top-quality smartphones.