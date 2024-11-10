Portrait by robot artist sold for $1 million at auction

This sale marks the first time an artwork by a humanoid robot has been sold at auction. Images: Images: Ai-Da, Sotheby's

A portrait of World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, created by the humanoid robot artist Ai-Da, has been sold at an auction for $1,084,800 (£836,667). The artwork, titled 'AI God', was initially estimated to sell for between $120,000 and $180,000, but attracted 27 bids, far exceeding its projected value.

This sale marks the first time an artwork by a humanoid robot has been sold at auction. Ai-Da, developed in 2019 by UK art gallery owner Aidan Meller, combines AI algorithms, vision systems, and a robotic arm to create art, often with assistance from human collaborators. For this piece, Ai-Da analysed photos of Turing, produced initial sketches, and completed the 2.3-meter mixed-media portrait, which was previously displayed at the United Nations in Geneva.

The auction, which closed Thursday evening at international art broker Sotheby's, in London, was conducted online, with an undisclosed buyer placing the winning bid. Sotheby's described the sale as a "new frontier" in the art market, noting that it reflects the intersection between AI technology and contemporary art.

The title 'AI God', according to Ai-Da's makers, references the potential influence of AI technology, prompting viewers to consider the implications of increasingly autonomous systems. In a recorded statement, Aidan Meller, developer of the robot artist, said that the artwork "invites viewers to reflect on the nature of AI and its ethical and societal implications".