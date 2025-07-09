Pilot project begins at country's first robotic rehabilitation centre

Bangladesh is set to begin a limited pilot operation of its first robotic rehabilitation centre at the Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) Superspecialised Hospital in Shahbagh on July 10.

According to a press release, the Chinese government has donated robotic equipment valued at approximately BDT 20 crore for the project. In terms of technological capability, officials say it will be among the most advanced robotic rehabilitation centres in South Asia.

Equipped with 62 robots - 22 of which operate using artificial intelligence (AI) the centre is designed to deliver physiotherapy, neurological rehabilitation, and long-term medical care tailored precisely to each patient's condition. To support the programme, a team of 27 doctors and physiotherapists have been trained under the guidance of a seven-member expert team of Chinese biomedical engineers, as per a press release.

Initially, the centre will operate on a limited scale while trained staff gain further experience. Once fully operational, it is expected to support patients undergoing complex rehabilitation, including those recovering from strokes, paralysis, nerve injuries, long-term pain, frozen shoulders, and other neurological impairments.

The centre will also offer free services to victims of the student-led July uprising who continue to suffer from chronic health issues. Over time, services will also be opened to the general public in a phased manner, with efforts to keep treatment costs affordable, states the press release.