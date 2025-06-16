Phoenix Summit 2025 highlights Bangladesh’s cybersecurity ambitions

The Phoenix Summit 2025, a national cybersecurity conference organised by NCC, concluded on 24 May following three days of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical sessions. The event convened cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, and academics to explore strategies for strengthening Bangladesh's digital security infrastructure.

The summit was preceded by three days of professional workshops, delivered by trainers from the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) based in the UK, Australia, and Hong Kong. Fifty participants engaged in practical lab-based training, focusing on applied cybersecurity techniques.

Aligned with the government's Smart Bangladesh vision, the summit addressed the growing need for cybersecurity resilience. Bangladesh's experience with high-profile cyber incidents, including past financial sector breaches, has heightened interest in developing a more secure and responsive digital environment.

Operating under the theme "Experience the New Dimension. Elevate. Transform. Ascend," the summit covered a broad range of topics, including defensive security (Blue Team Day), governance and risk management (Enterprise Day), and offensive security (Red Team Day). Speakers discussed emerging threats, the role of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, data privacy, talent development, and cyberattack mitigation.

More than 45 speakers from 10 countries participated, addressing an audience of over 3,500 attendees across the three days. Keynote speakers included B M Zahid ul Haque, a global cybersecurity strategist, and Dr Harvey Rubin, professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dihan Islam, director of operations at The Team Phoenix, described the summit as a platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas. "The insights shared, and connections made here will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening our nation's capacity to navigate the complexities of the digital age," he said.

A Capture the Flag (CTF) competition, organised by Red Team Village, also took place during the summit. The competition featured 718 participants across 273 teams, with the team Federal_Bonk_Investigations named as the winner.

The closing ceremony included remarks from Jia Rong Low and Adli Wahid of APNIC (Australia), Major General Md. Emdad Ul Bari (Retd.), Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), and Tarek Siddiki, co-chair of the programme committee.

Additional recognition was given during the event, with the RUET Cyber Security Club receiving an award for best cybersecurity club in Bangladesh, and Tasnima Akter Anika recognised under the Women in Cybersecurity category.