Orange Corners Bangladesh hosts investor meet

Orange Corners, an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, has recently hosted its first-ever Investors Meet.

Orange Corners, an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, has recently hosted its first-ever Investors Meet, jointly organised by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh and SAJIDA Foundation.

According to a press release, the inaugural cohort of this initiative provides a six-month incubation program for budding entrepreneurs. Successful fundraising during or after the event makes these growing businesses eligible for matching grants of up to EUR 5,000 through the Orange Corners Programme, with the potential for follow-on funding of up to EUR 50,000.

The first cohort includes 14 startups: BD Recycle Technologies Limited (BRTL), TOYO, HydroSense_BD, O-Zone, Countree Agro, MasterCourse, Boichitro.shop, Vertical Innovations Limited, Shapla, Drip Irrigation BD Ltd, ToguMogu Pvt. Limited, Science Bee, Ecolery, and CarboBang.

Implemented by YY Ventures, BYLC Ventures, and SAJIDA Foundation, with support from corporate partners DBL Group and Unilever, Orange Corners Bangladesh focuses on nurturing local youth entrepreneurs and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bangladesh, states the press release, which also adds that the initiative has a global presence in 18 hubs across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Applications are now open for the 2nd Cohort of the Incubation Programme by Orange Corners Bangladesh. For more information, check here.