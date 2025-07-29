Oppo launches Reno 14 series 5G in Bangladesh

Oppo has officially launched the Reno 14 (stylised as Reno14) series 5G at a musical event in Dhaka on July 28. The series includes two models — the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 F 5G.

According to the company, the Reno 14 series 5G features Oppo's AI Low Light Photography and AI Flash Photography systems. The Reno 14 5G features a 50 MP 3.5x telephoto camera and a triple-flash system with a dedicated focus flash, while the Reno 14 F 5G includes a dual-flash setup. Both devices can record 4K Ultra-HD videos underwater, as per Oppo.

As per a press handout, the Reno 14 5G comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, while the Reno 14 F 5G offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Both models feature a 6000mAh battery, SUPERVOOC fast charging, and come with AI tools like the AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, AI Call Translator, AI Call Summary, VoiceScribe, and Mind Space.

Available in Opal White and Luminous Green colours, the Reno14 5G is priced at BDT 79,990. The Reno14 F 5G is priced at BDT 42,990 featuring Opal Blue and Luminous Green colours.