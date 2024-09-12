Tech & Startup
Reuters
Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:35 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

OpenAI plans to raise funds at $150 bln valuation: report

Reuters
Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:28 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 04:35 PM
OpenAI revenue
OpenAI's new valuation would be 74% higher than the $86 billion it fetched in a tender offer earlier this year, states the report.

OpenAI is planning to raise funding at a potential valuation of $150 billion, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News. If the funding goes through, this would position the AI tech company as one of the biggest startups in the world.

The maker of ChatGPT is discussing raising $6.5 billion from investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, and another $5 billion in debt from banks in the form of a revolving credit facility.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

OpenAI's new valuation would be 74% higher than the $86 billion it fetched in a tender offer earlier this year.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, and Thrive Capital, which Bloomberg News earlier said would lead the funding, declined to comment.

The frenzy sparked by its ChatGPT has made OpenAI one of the biggest players in the artificial intelligence industry.

The company, led by Sam Altman and backed by technology behemoth Microsoft has steered a resurgence of Silicon Valley's interest in the space.

Forge Global Holdings. a marketplace for private securities, on Wednesday added OpenAI to its list of 'Private Magnificent Seven' startups.

The Magnificent Seven is a group of publicly traded mega-cap stocks including Microsoft, Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Tesla, and others.

The latest capital injection will allow OpenAI to stay private for longer. Most high-flying startups are avoiding going public due to the regulatory costs and the volatility of stock markets.

Related topic:
OpenAI
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ChatGPT free access

You can now use ChatGPT without signing up

5m ago
OpenAI hack

OpenAI was hacked last year

2m ago
OpenAI logo

OpenAI opens its first Asia office in Tokyo

5m ago
Apple Intelligence

Apple and Meta might form AI partnership: report

2m ago
Ilya Sutskever SSI

AI startup by OpenAI co-founder raises $1 bln

6d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শঙ্কা জাগাচ্ছে ডেঙ্গু পরিস্থিতি

উচ্চ মৃত্যুহারের জন্য দেরিতে হাসপাতালে যাওয়া ও অপর্যাপ্ত চিকিৎসা সুবিধাকে দায়ী করছেন বিশেষজ্ঞরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বগুড়ায় রাইস ব্রান অয়েল কারখানায় বিস্ফোরণে নিহত ৪

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification