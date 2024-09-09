Online platform 'Jonogon' launched to facilitate citizen petitions

A new online platform, Jonogon, has been launched in Bangladesh to allow citizens to submit petitions and receive formal responses from relevant authorities. The platform aims to provide a structured process where individuals can raise issues and gather public support. Once a petition garners enough votes, a legal team will formalise the request and submit it to the relevant governmental or institutional authorities.

According to social media posts by the founders, Jonogon aims to ensure that every petition, whether accepted or rejected, will receive a response that outlines the reasons behind the decision. The initiative aims to increase transparency and ensure accountability in addressing public concerns.

The platform is the result of the collaboration of a community that involves engineers, lawyers, and public figures. Hussain M Elius, the co-founder of ride sharing platform Pathao, is one of the co-founders of the platform.

Jonogon operates on an open-source basis, and its code can be viewed, modified, and contributed to via GitHub.