OnePlus flagship store launched in Bangladesh

OnePlus has officially launched its first flagship store in Bangladesh at Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. Inaugurated on September 6, the store features interactive zones that allow customers to experience the brand's latest products, says a press handout.

To mark the launch, OnePlus is running a raffle draw for customers who purchase select devices. Between September 6 and October 3, customers who buy the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G or the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G will automatically enter the draw, with prizes including smartphones and OnePlus-branded merchandise.

According to the press release, OnePlus confirms that all official OnePlus devices in Bangladesh have their IMEI numbers registered with the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), providing customers with access to official after-sales services. Customers can verify the authenticity of their devices by texting 'KYD IMEI' to 16002.