Nvidia insiders sold over $1 bln in stock amid surge: report

CEO Jensen Huang began selling shares this week for the first time since September, regulatory filings show, according to a Reuters report on the matter. Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia insiders have sold more than $1 billion worth of company stock over the past year, with over half of those sales occurring in June as the chipmaker's shares reached record highs, according to a recent Financial Times report. The selling activity comes as Nvidia's market valuation recently surpassed Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company.

CEO Jensen Huang began selling shares this week for the first time since September, regulatory filings show, according to a Reuters report on the matter. The sales coincide with Nvidia's stock rebounding more than 60% from its April low, when markets reacted to global tariff announcements. The chipmaker's shares hit an all-time high Wednesday after analysts predicted the company would benefit from a "golden wave" of artificial intelligence adoption.

While insider sales are common, the scale and timing of these transactions highlight how Nvidia executives are capitalising on the AI investment boom that has driven the company's valuation to historic levels, suggests the Reuters report. The stock's recovery reflects renewed market optimism that potential trade deals may mitigate earlier tariff concerns.

Nvidia declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. The company remains at the centre of the AI hardware market, with its chips powering many of the most advanced artificial intelligence systems.