Nokia resumes manufacturing phones in Bangladesh

Nokia has resumed its phone manufacturing operations in Bangladesh, partnering with Salextra to reintroduce the brand in the local market. According to a press handout, Salextra has established a mobile manufacturing facility in Tongi, Gazipur, covering an area of 53,715 square feet. The factory, which has already begun producing Nokia phones, employs 400 workers, 40% of whom are women.

The factory has also been visited by high-ranking officials from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and UCB Bank. Ashraf Bin Taj, Chairman of the Board of Salextra Limited, emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring the quality of each Nokia phone produced and expressed a desire to contribute significantly to Bangladesh's mobile industry growth.