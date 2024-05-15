Nokia 3210 makes a comeback on its 25th anniversary

Tech & Startup
Nokia 3210 relaunched
The phone also supports 4G connectivity and has the popular retro snake game. Image: Tech & Startup Desk.

The Nokia 3210, a mobile phone that left an indelible mark on a generation, is back after a quarter-century since its debut. Popularly known as the 'brick phone', the Nokia 3210 is making a comeback through Human Mobile Devices (HMD), a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer.

Alongside the 1999 retro design, the relaunched Nokia 3210 includes a 2MP camera with flash, a 1450-mAh battery. The phone also supports 4G connectivity and has the popular retro snake game. The latest version of the device is available in Scuba Blue, Grunge Black, and Y2K Gold variants.

According to their website, HMD witnessed a doubling in sales of the iconic Nokia 2660 Flip phone in 2023, indicating a growing trend towards feature phones. Calling Nokia 3210 "a cultural icon", Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD, remarked that the phone is back "at the pinnacle of global dumbphone boom as consumers look to balance their screen time usage with a digital detox".

