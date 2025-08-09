Nodes Digital gets 40,000 euro innovation grant

Nodes Digital Limited, an agri-tech startup, was awarded a 40,000 euro innovation grant by the Government of the Netherlands through the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) on July 31.

According to a press release, the award recognises Nodes Digital's work in IoT-based soil and water monitoring for precision agriculture. With this support, Nodes Digital plans to expand pilot projects, refine its AI models, and onboard more farmers to smart agriculture methods.

Nodes Digital's smart irrigation system leverages IoT sensors and AI-powered analytics to monitor real-time soil and climate conditions, optimise water use, and improve crop yield by reducing water usage by up to 30% and saving 3,000–5,000 liters of water per kilogram of rice, states the press release.