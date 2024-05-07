Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue May 7, 2024 04:01 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:10 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release

Moshiul Islam Mishu becomes Forbes Technology Council member

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue May 7, 2024 04:01 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:10 PM

Moshiul Islam Mishu, the Founder and CEO of Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC), has recently been granted membership to the Forbes Technology Council. According to the Forbes website, Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

As a member of the council, Mishu will enjoy benefits such as access to vetted technology service partners, membership-branded marketing materials, and support from the Forbes Technology Council's member concierge team, reads a press release. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

১৬১৯ গুণ বেশি দামে নাট-বল্টু কেনার গল্প

শেষ পর্যন্ত কাস্টমসের সচেতনতায় পণ্য খালাস করতে ব্যর্থ হয়ে বলেছে, ‘ভুল হয়েছে, পণ্যগুলো ভুলবশত আমদানি করা হয়েছে। এটা একটি মানবিক ভুল।’

২২ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হজ ভিসায় শুধু যাওয়া যাবে মক্কা, মদিনা ও জেদ্দা: সৌদি আরব

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification