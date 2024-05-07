Moshiul Islam Mishu becomes Forbes Technology Council member

Moshiul Islam Mishu, the Founder and CEO of Enterprise Infosec Consultants (EIC), has recently been granted membership to the Forbes Technology Council. According to the Forbes website, Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

As a member of the council, Mishu will enjoy benefits such as access to vetted technology service partners, membership-branded marketing materials, and support from the Forbes Technology Council's member concierge team, reads a press release.