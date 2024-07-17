Mobile data disruptions continue for second day in Dhaka

Tests conducted from various locations confirm that the disruptions are specific to mobile data services provided by different operators. Image: Tech & Startup

Residents of Dhaka have reported significant disruptions in mobile data internet services since Tuesday evening, particularly affecting access to social media platforms like Facebook and Messenger. The issue, which began around 10 PM, has resulted in reduced mobile data internet speeds and difficulties in using these platforms.

From Wednesday afternoon, users across nearly all mobile operators in Bangladesh have faced problems logging in, posting messages, or sharing photos on Facebook and Messenger. Additionally, users have experienced issues with viewing or interacting with posts and finding updated content.

Broadband internet users, however, have not reported similar issues, as Facebook remains accessible through these connections. Tests conducted from various locations confirm that the disruptions are specific to mobile data services provided by different operators.

It is worth noting that website access can be controlled through Internet International Gateways (IIGs) or by the operators themselves. Furthermore, government regulatory agencies have the capability to restrict access to certain websites for specific periods using their own technology. However, no official statement has been made regarding any such measures being implemented in this case.