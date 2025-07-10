Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:44 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Microsoft Outlook faces global outage

Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:44 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:38 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 02:44 PM
Microsoft Outlook
Photo: Ed Hardie/Unsplash

Microsoft Outlook, the popular email app by Microsoft, is reportedly down, with users around the world experiencing issues accessing or sending emails since early today.

According to Downdetector, user reports of problems with Outlook began rising around 5:48 am Bangladesh time, peaking at 11:03 am with over 300 reports. The most common issues reported were login failures, followed by server connection errors, and problems sending emails.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue on its official service status page, stating: "We're having issues, but we are working on it." At the time of writing, all other Microsoft services appear to be functioning normally.

The company has not yet officially stated what caused the outage or when it expects the service to be fully restored.

Related topic:
MicrosoftMicrosoft Outlook
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

microsoft

Microsoft to invest $3 bln to expand AI and cloud services in India

6m ago
microsoft building

Microsoft unit in Russia to file for bankruptcy: Report

1m ago
Skype

Skype died today because you keep using Zoom

2m ago
Microsoft OpenAI

OpenAI to cut Microsoft revenue share in non-profit restructuring: report

2m ago
DeepSeek investigation

Microsoft and OpenAI investigate alleged data theft by DeepSeek-linked group

5m ago
|পরীক্ষার ফল

পাসের হারে শীর্ষে রাজশাহী ৭৭.৬৩, সর্বনিম্ন বরিশালে ৫৬.৩৮ শতাংশ

এ বছর গড় পাসের হার ৬৮ দশমিক ৪৫ শতাংশ এবং মোট জিপিয়ে-৫ পেয়েছে এক লাখ ৩৯ হাজার ৩২ জন।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

নিজের অস্তিত্ব রক্ষার জন্যই শান্তি দরকার: জেরুজালেম পোস্ট

১৩ মিনিট আগে