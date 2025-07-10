Microsoft Outlook faces global outage

Microsoft Outlook, the popular email app by Microsoft, is reportedly down, with users around the world experiencing issues accessing or sending emails since early today.

According to Downdetector, user reports of problems with Outlook began rising around 5:48 am Bangladesh time, peaking at 11:03 am with over 300 reports. The most common issues reported were login failures, followed by server connection errors, and problems sending emails.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue on its official service status page, stating: "We're having issues, but we are working on it." At the time of writing, all other Microsoft services appear to be functioning normally.

The company has not yet officially stated what caused the outage or when it expects the service to be fully restored.