Microsoft CEO Satya earned $79.1 million in 2024, filings reveal

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's annual compensation rose significantly to $79.1 million for fiscal year 2024, marking a 63% increase from the previous year. The increase, disclosed in a company filing on Thursday, is attributed primarily to stock awards, which surged as Microsoft's market valuation surpassed $3 trillion.

Nadella's stock-based compensation grew to approximately $71 million, up from $39 million in 2023. His total earnings in fiscal 2023 were reported at $48.5 million. Microsoft's shares gained 31.2% in the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, a boost driven partly by the company's strategic investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which has positioned Microsoft at the forefront of the generative AI market.

In addition to stock awards, Nadella received a cash incentive of $5.2 million, less than the $10.7 million he was eligible for. The CEO reportedly requested a reduction in light of several cybersecurity breaches reported during the fiscal year, indicating an alignment with responsibility and accountability despite the company's robust financial performance.

Nadella's compensation ranks high among leading tech executives. For comparison, Apple's CEO Tim Cook earned $63.2 million in 2023, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose company dominates the AI-chip market, received $34.2 million for fiscal 2024.