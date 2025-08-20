Microsoft adds new AI-powered function in Excel

The new COPILOT function can be combined with existing Excel formulas such as IF, SWITCH, and LAMBDA. Photo: Chiang Mai/Vecteezy

Microsoft has introduced a new AI-powered function in Excel, designed to make it easier for users to analyse data, summarise text, and generate content directly within spreadsheets.

The feature, called COPILOT, allows users to type natural language prompts into cells, reference other cell values for context, and receive AI-generated results instantly. Unlike external add-ins or scripts, the outputs automatically update whenever the underlying data changes.

The COPILOT function can be combined with existing Excel formulas such as IF, SWITCH, and LAMBDA, enabling users to add AI assistance without changing the structure of their spreadsheets, says an official blog post by the company. For example, says Microsoft, customer feedback entered in a range of cells can be classified by sentiment or category by using the function, which then returns the processed results within the grid.

Microsoft said that data sent through the COPILOT function is not used to train its models and remains confidential. The tool does not have access to live web data or internal business documents, though users can import such information into their workbooks and then reference it within the function.

The feature is currently being rolled out to Beta Channel users on Windows version 2509 or later and Mac version 16.101 or later. Microsoft added that support for Excel on the web will follow soon through its Frontier programme.