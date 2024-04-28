Luminous launches IPS battery factory in Bangladesh

Luminous Power Technologies, a provider of energy solutions, announced a partnership with Dhaka Power Traders (DPT) of Tandhan Group to establish a factory for manufacturing Jumbo Tubular batteries in Bangladesh. This will be the first such facility in the country.

The factory will produce batteries designed for Luminous' Instant Power Solutions (IPS) offering. These batteries are said to combine proven technology with a modern design for enhanced performance. Special features include water-filling plugs with indicators to alert users when refilling is needed.

"This partnership strengthens our presence in Bangladesh," said Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies. "The new factory will manufacture advanced batteries specifically for Bangladeshi consumers."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Luminous," said Khaled Hossain, CEO of Dhaka Power Traders. "The Bangladesh market consumes over 5 lakh batteries annually. This collaboration aims to provide superior instant power solutions with better performance, reliability, and cost of ownership."

Luminous boasts over 35 years of experience in the energy solutions sector, while Dhaka Power Traders has been a supplier of power solutions for more than 15 years.