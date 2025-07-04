Louis Vuitton Korea’s customer list just got a little too public

Louis Vuitton Korea has confirmed that a systems breach in June resulted in the leak of customer data, including contact information, though financial details were not compromised.

The luxury fashion house disclosed the incident in a statement on Friday, acknowledging that an unauthorised third party had temporarily accessed its systems, according to a recent report by Reuters.

The breach was detected earlier this week, prompting the company to notify government regulators and implement security measures to contain the incident and reinforce system protections, as per the Reuters report.

The disclosure comes as South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission continues to investigate the local units of Christian Dior Couture and Tiffany - both owned by LVMH, the world's largest luxury group - following similar data leaks reported earlier this year, as per the Reuters report.