LinkedIn winds down test of alternative news feed options

LinkedIn appears to be scaling back its experiment with alternative feed formats, signalling the likely end of a trial that offered users new ways to navigate the professional network's home page.

The feature, available only to a select group of US members, introduced 'pills' at the top of the main feed that allowed users to toggle between three content streams: 'For You', an algorithm-driven feed; 'Following', containing updates from people the user follows; and 'News', a curated stream of business updates assembled by LinkedIn's editorial team.

The trial had been running for several months, but an updated note in LinkedIn's Help Centre now describes it as a "limited test" that has ended for some users. The company stated, "This experience is currently a test and is limited to a select group of US members only. It'll not impact feed preferences you made in settings. If you no longer see the pills at the top of your feed, it's because the feature was part of a limited test that has now ended."

While the wording leaves open the possibility that the feature could be trialled with a different group of users, the update suggests that LinkedIn is not preparing for a wider rollout.

Social media analysts note that algorithmic feeds such as 'For You' typically drive the highest engagement, making them commercially valuable for platforms. The test appeared designed to increase visibility for LinkedIn's in-house news content, but questions remain about whether users see the platform as a destination for general business news, rather than for professional networking and commentary.

Some observers believe LinkedIn could find other ways to promote its editorial output, such as through short-form video or more prominent in-feed placement, but doubt that a separate 'News' tab would become a core part of user behaviour.

For now, the company has not announced whether the alternative feeds will return in a different form. For users who had access, the removal marks the end of a brief experiment in giving more control over the content they see on LinkedIn.