Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Care Bangladesh - Community Mobilisation Facilitator

Deadline: November 9

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in social science or equivalent, with prior professional experience in the relevant field.

Experience in mobilising large groups of people and communities, especially with agricultural or shelter and settlement interventions, will be appreciated.

Familiarity with Online Data Collection tools such as Open Data Kit (ODK) and KoBo Toolbox will be an asset.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on CARE Bangladesh's official website.

2. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Territory Manager - Prolink

Deadline: November 9

Eligibility:

BBA or BSc in Civil Engineering from a well-reputed university. An MBA from a well-reputed university will be an added advantage.

Prior experience with government projects in a relevant industry, such as steel, cement, tiles, and paints, will be preferred.

Should be able to develop and ensure business through product specification and liaison in the government sector.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the job posting on Berger Paint Bangladesh Limited's official LinkedIn page.

3. Marico Bangladesh Ltd. - Legal Counsel

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in law, with LLM preferred.

Prior experience in legal and regulatory affairs.

Strong understanding of regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on Marico Bangladesh Ltd.'s official LinkedIn page.

4. RTI International - Finance & Grants Officer

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's/Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce, or related disciplines, with strong experience in finance and accounting.

Experience with USAID, DFID, or other donor agency regulations is highly preferred.

Knowledge and experience of procurement of goods and services is essential.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the job posting on RTI International's official LinkedIn page.