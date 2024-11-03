Jobs of the week
1. Care Bangladesh - Community Mobilisation Facilitator
Deadline: November 9
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in social science or equivalent, with prior professional experience in the relevant field.
- Experience in mobilising large groups of people and communities, especially with agricultural or shelter and settlement interventions, will be appreciated.
- Familiarity with Online Data Collection tools such as Open Data Kit (ODK) and KoBo Toolbox will be an asset.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on CARE Bangladesh's official website.
2. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Territory Manager - Prolink
Deadline: November 9
Eligibility:
- BBA or BSc in Civil Engineering from a well-reputed university. An MBA from a well-reputed university will be an added advantage.
- Prior experience with government projects in a relevant industry, such as steel, cement, tiles, and paints, will be preferred.
- Should be able to develop and ensure business through product specification and liaison in the government sector.
Minimum experience: 1-3 years
Apply through the job posting on Berger Paint Bangladesh Limited's official LinkedIn page.
3. Marico Bangladesh Ltd. - Legal Counsel
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in law, with LLM preferred.
- Prior experience in legal and regulatory affairs.
- Strong understanding of regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the job posting on Marico Bangladesh Ltd.'s official LinkedIn page.
4. RTI International - Finance & Grants Officer
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's/Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Commerce, or related disciplines, with strong experience in finance and accounting.
- Experience with USAID, DFID, or other donor agency regulations is highly preferred.
- Knowledge and experience of procurement of goods and services is essential.
Minimum experience: 1-3 years
Apply through the job posting on RTI International's official LinkedIn page.
