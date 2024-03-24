Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) - Sr./Marketing Officer, ACI Fertiliser
Deadline: April 6
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture/Botany/Forestry/Fisheries.
- Good knowledge in agricultural products.
- Prior experience in Agro business is preferred.
Minimum experience: 1-3 years
Apply through the BDjobs.com posting of this job here.
2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Officer, Training
Deadline: March 30
Eligibility:
- M.Pharm/MBBS from reputed university or medical college.
- Prior experience working with pharmaceutical/medicine companies.
- Should be able to conduct classes of basic training for newly recruited sales colleagues (MIO/MPOs).
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
3. Samsung R&D Institute Bangladesh Ltd. - Lead Engineer (C#)
Deadline: April 19
Eligibility:
- BSc in Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/Information Technology.
- Prior experience in these business areas: software company, IT-enabled service, research organisation.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming, data structure & algorithms knowledge.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the BDjobs.com posting of this job here.
4. International Rescue Committee (IRC) - Senior NCD Officer
Deadline: March 29
Eligibility:
- Bachelor/Master in Social Science or equivalent combination of education.
- Prior experience of working with the health sector should get preference.
- Previous work experience with any local or International NGO.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job listing on IRC's official website here.
