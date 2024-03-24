Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. Advanced Chemical Industries Limited (ACI) - Sr./Marketing Officer, ACI Fertiliser

Deadline: April 6

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture/Botany/Forestry/Fisheries.

Good knowledge in agricultural products.

Prior experience in Agro business is preferred.

Minimum experience: 1-3 years

Apply through the BDjobs.com posting of this job here.

2. Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited - Officer, Training

Deadline: March 30

Eligibility:

M.Pharm/MBBS from reputed university or medical college.

Prior experience working with pharmaceutical/medicine companies.

Should be able to conduct classes of basic training for newly recruited sales colleagues (MIO/MPOs).

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

3. Samsung R&D Institute Bangladesh Ltd. - Lead Engineer (C#)

Deadline: April 19

Eligibility:

BSc in Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering/Information Technology.

Prior experience in these business areas: software company, IT-enabled service, research organisation.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming, data structure & algorithms knowledge.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the BDjobs.com posting of this job here.

4. International Rescue Committee (IRC) - Senior NCD Officer

Deadline: March 29

Eligibility:

Bachelor/Master in Social Science or equivalent combination of education.

Prior experience of working with the health sector should get preference.

Previous work experience with any local or International NGO.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job listing on IRC's official website here.