Jobike relaunches app-based bicycle sharing service in Cox's Bazar

Currently, JoBike stations are located at three points in Cox's Bazar: Kalatali Point, Himachari, and Salsa Beach. Photo: Jobike

Jobike, a local bicycle ride-sharing service, has restarted its operations in Cox's Bazar. Jobike initially launched in Cox's Bazar in June 2018 but suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service relaunched on April 30, 2024.

Jobike offers electric-assist bicycles with a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The rental fee is BDT 3 per minute and payments can be made through the app using bkash and Nagad mobile financial servises. Users can unlock bicycles with the Jobike app, ride to their destination, and lock the bike to end the trip.

Currently, Jobike stations are located at three points in Cox's Bazar: Kalatali Point, Himachari, and Salsa Beach.

Jobike first launched its services at universities in Dhaka, gaining popularity among students. According to a press release, the company is planning to expand its operations further.