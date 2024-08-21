JBL's new earbuds offer a larger touchscreen

JBL has unveiled an upgraded version of its popular wireless earbuds, the JBL Tour Pro 3. The new model boasts a larger touchscreen on its charging case and a unique audio transmission feature.

The 1.57-inch touchscreen, which is 30 percent larger than its predecessor, provides users with more information and control. It displays song titles, allows for easy navigation of settings, and even lets users check text messages and incoming calls. While some might argue that a smartwatch offers similar functionality, the Tour Pro 3's case provides more direct access to earbud settings and gesture controls.

One of the standout features of the Tour Pro 3 is its ability to transmit audio from wired sources to the earbuds. This means users can connect the charging case to devices like airplane entertainment systems and enjoy wireless audio. Additionally, the earbuds support Auracast, a technology that allows audio to be broadcast to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

The earbuds themselves have also received a few upgrades. They feature larger 11-millimeter drivers, which should provide improved sound quality. Despite these enhancements, JBL claims the Tour Pro 3 offers up to 10 hours of music playback with ANC turned off, or up to 40 hours in total when paired with the charging case.

The Tour Pro 3 are expected to be available starting on September 22nd, 2024, in black or latte color options. With its larger touchscreen, audio transmission capabilities, and enhanced sound quality, the Tour Pro 3 is poised to be a strong contender in the wireless earbuds market.