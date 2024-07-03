Tech & Startup
Reuters
Wed Jul 3, 2024 04:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 04:37 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Japan officially stops using floppy disks

Reuters
Wed Jul 3, 2024 04:34 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 3, 2024 04:37 PM
Floppy disks
Back in 2019, the US Defense Department stopped using 8-inch floppy disks for coordinating nuclear forces. Image: Collected

The Japanese government has stopped the use of floppy disks in all official capacities, in an ongoing effort to digitise its bureaucracy system. This takes place more than two decades since floppy disks were in their prime.

By the middle of last month, the Digital Agency had scrapped all 1,034 regulations governing their use, except for one environmental stricture related to vehicle recycling.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We have won the war on floppy disks on June 28!" Digital Minister Taro Kono, who has been vocal about wiping out fax machines and other analogue technology in government, told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.

The Digital Agency was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, when a scramble to roll out nationwide testing and vaccination revealed that the government still relied on paper filing and outdated technology.

A charismatic figure with 2.5 million followers on X, Kono formerly headed the defence and foreign ministries as well as the Covid vaccine deployment, taking up his current role in August 2022 after a failed bid to become prime minister.

Japan's digitisation effort has run into numerous snags, however. A contact-tracing app flopped during the pandemic and adoption of the government's My Number digital identification card has been slower than it hoped, amid repeated data mishaps.

Related topic:
Japanfloppy disk
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Japan man gets death sentence for killing 36 in anime studio arson

5m ago
Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access

Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access: official

6m ago
Rohanat Doullah Borson

Bangladesh crush Japan in U19 Asia Cup

6m ago

Struggling Japan narrowly avoids technical recession

3m ago

Manga on Bangabandhu wins bronze medal at 17th Japan International Manga Award

3m ago
জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রী ফরহাদ হোসেন
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়সসীমা ৩৫ করার পরিকল্পনা নেই: জনপ্রশাসন মন্ত্রী

মন্ত্রী বলেন, এতে ৩০ বছরের কম বয়সী প্রার্থীদের মধ্যে হতাশার সৃষ্টি হতে পারে।

এইমাত্র
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের চাহিদা কমেছে, তবুও লোডশেডিং

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification