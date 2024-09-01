Japan is encouraging 4 day work week

In 2020, the trend began with Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. employees being allowed three days off per week by management. Image: Ryoji Iwata/ Unsplash.

Japan's government is encouraging a four-day work week with three days off for workers in Japanese offices. To overcome this ongoing labor crisis, the country is thinking of starting a four-day working week.

In 2020, the trend began with Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. employees being allowed three days off per week by management. Banking firm Mizuho Financial Group also offers a three-day schedule option.

A four-day work week was then officially proposed in Japan for the first time in 2021. Lawmakers at the time expressed support for the idea. But later the implementation of this idea slowed down. At the time, about 8 percent of Japanese companies allowed workers to take three or more days off per week, according to data from the country's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. However, 7 percent of companies give their employees one day off as legally mandated.