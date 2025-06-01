Interactive Cares launches offline learning centre in Dhaka

Interactive Cares, a Bangladeshi edtech platform, has opened its first offline learning centre in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

According to a press release, since launching in July 2020, Interactive Cares has trained over 150,000 learners through digital platforms, offering job-oriented courses and career support. The company now aims to replicate and enhance this model in a physical setting, offering a space designed for collaboration, mentorship and hands-on experience.

The new learning centre will offer a range of courses and workshops in subjects such as Power BI, web development, coding, artificial intelligence, spoken English and IELTS preparation. The curriculum has been designed with input from industry professionals to ensure that learners acquire skills aligned with current hiring demands. With a network of over 150 hiring partners, the Learning Center also plays an active role in job and internship placement, states the press release.