Instagram’s new map shows exactly where your crew’s at

Instagram has recently introduced some new features to make it easier for people to connect with friends through content along with a new map feature that allows users to share their location with selected friends.

According to a recent blog by Instagram, the feature is optional and off by default, with controls to limit who can see a user's location and the ability to turn sharing off at any time. Locations are updated whenever the app is opened or brought back from the background. Parents with supervision may set up for their teens to manage location sharing and receive notifications if it is activated.

Alongside location sharing, the map displays location-tagged content from friends and creators, including reels, posts and stories from the last 24 hours, as well as temporary notes from mutual followers. The map can be accessed at the top of the direct message inbox and is currently rolling out in the US, with global expansion planned.

Reposts for greater reach

Instagram now allows users to repost public reels and feed posts, enabling easier sharing of content with friends. These reposts appear in followers' feeds and are stored in a dedicated profile tab for future reference. Creators benefit from extended reach, as reposted content can be shown to followers of the person reposting, even if they do not follow the original creator. Users can add notes to their reposts before publishing them.

Friends tab expands to reels

A new "Friends" tab in reels show public content that friends have liked, commented on, created or reposted. The feature is designed to encourage conversation around shared content and includes controls for hiding personal activity or muting updates from specific accounts. Initially introduced earlier this year, the Friends tab is now launching globally, as per Instagram.