Instagram lays off 60 jobs ahead of court hearing

Instagram, owned by Meta, has reportedly terminated 60 technical program manager positions, as revealed by a recent report from 'The Information'. This decision aims to streamline the company's structure by eliminating a layer of management. The affected employees are granted a two-month period to seek alternative positions within the company. Failure to secure a different role within this timeframe will result in the termination of their employment.

Former Instagram employee Rachel Windzberg has posted on Linkedin that some technical program managers may be required to "re-interview for PM roles" or project manager positions, indicating a potential shift in job responsibilities.

In a blog post in March 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company's "Year of Efficiency." In the post, Zuckerberg emphasised Meta's commitment to enhancing financial performance and reducing overall headcount.

The Information also reported that Instagram has communicated a reorganisation of its product teams, outlining three new focus areas: Creation, Creators, and Friend Sharing. This restructuring reflects Instagram's intent to concentrate efforts on supporting creators who significantly impact teen engagement on the platform.

This emphasis on teen engagement aligns with Instagram's broader strategy, although it comes at a time when Meta faces legal challenges. According to CNBC, a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general is suing Meta, alleging that its services contribute to mental health issues among young users. The lawsuit accuses Meta of using powerful technologies to entice and engage young audiences, profoundly altering their psychological and social realities.

Despite regulatory pressures and legal challenges, Instagram remains dedicated to teen engagement and retention. Meta is scheduled to testify before the Senate on child safety on 31 January, alongside other major platforms like X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord. Lawmakers are anticipated to address concerns about online child protection during the hearings.

Recently, Meta announced automatic content restrictions for teen Instagram and Facebook accounts. This initiative aims to limit exposure to harmful content, including posts related to self-harm, graphic violence, and eating disorders. Meta's proactive measures reflect an attempt to align with regulatory expectations and enhance the safety of younger users on its platforms.