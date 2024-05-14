Infinix Note 40: A well-balanced mid-range performer

The Note 40 Pro is a solid choice for anyone looking for a feature-rich and reliable mid-range smartphone. Photo: Zarif Faiaz/Tech

Infinix has made a notable entry into the mid-range smartphone market with its latest release, the Infinix Note 40 Pro. This device brings a blend of solid performance, impressive display, and competitive pricing, aimed at users looking for a balance of features without breaking the bank.

Design and build

Having used it for a week, it's clear that this device offers a seamless daily experience. The build quality is solid, and the design is both stylish and comfortable to hold. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is vibrant and smooth, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through apps and watching videos a pleasure. The device combines a premium Gorilla Glass front with an eco-leather back, giving it a sophisticated look and feel.

Additionally, the box includes a glass protector and a MagSafe back cover, both of which are impressive in their quality and design. These accessories not only enhance the device's durability but also add to its aesthetic appeal, providing a cohesive and premium user experience right out of the box.

Display and performance

The display quality stands out with its bright and colorful panel, perfect for media consumption. The peak brightness of 1300 nits ensures readability even in direct sunlight. Performance-wise, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset and 8GB of RAM delivers smooth performance for multitasking and casual gaming. The device runs on Android 14 with Infinix's XOS 14 skin, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customisation options. The performance is further enhanced by the octa-core CPU and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, ensuring responsive and efficient operation across various applications.

Gaming

When it comes to gaming, the Note 40 Pro performs admirably for a mid-range device. Games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly, although not at the highest settings. The device remains cool during extended gaming sessions.

Camera

The camera setup on the Note 40 Pro includes a 108MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The main camera excels in capturing detailed and vibrant photos in good lighting conditions, although it struggles slightly in low light despite the OIS. The 32MP front camera is capable of taking sharp selfies and supports 1080p video recording, making it suitable for video calls and social media content creation.

Battery life and charging

Battery life is impressive, consistently lasting a full day with moderate to heavy usage, including streaming, browsing, and gaming. The 5000mAh battery, combined with 45W wired fast charging, means that charging the device is quick and convenient. In just 26 minutes, the battery reaches 50%, ensuring you never have to wait long to get back to using your phone. The 20W wireless charging is also a great feature for added convenience, and the reverse charging capabilities are a lifesaver for topping up other devices on the go.

We were provided with a MagSafe wireless charger and a MagSafe power bank, both of which exhibited impressive performance. The build quality of these accessories is excellent, complementing the overall premium feel of the device. The MagSafe charger ensured quick and efficient wireless charging, while the MagSafe power bank offered reliable power on the go.

Connectivity and features

The Note 40 Pro supports 5G connectivity, making it future-proof as networks continue to expand. It includes NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The stereo speakers, tuned by JBL, deliver a rich audio experience, enhancing media consumption. An under-display fingerprint scanner provides added security and convenience.

Pros and cons

While the Infinix Note 40 Pro excels in many areas, it does have a few drawbacks. The device lacks 4K video recording, ultra-wide camera, and uses an outdated USB Type-C 2.0 port. Additionally, it is available in limited RAM and storage variants and does not support microSD cards for expandable storage.

Verdict

The Infinix Note 40 Pro is a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a solid mix of performance, display quality, and battery life. Its advanced charging capabilities, including impressive MagSafe accessories, set it apart from competitors. The inclusion of high-quality accessories like the glass protector and MagSafe back cover adds to its appeal. Despite a few shortcomings, its strengths make it a competitive choice for users seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

Photos: Zarif Faiaz