Infinix launches HOT 60 series in Bangladesh

Infinix HOT 60 series has been recently launched in Bangladesh, which includes HOT 60 Pro+, HOT 60 Pro, and HOT 60i.

HOT 60 Pro+ comes at 5.95 mm, 155 g weight, a curved-edge AMOLED display, and a 50 MP SONY IMX882 sensor main camera. HOT 60 Pro comes at 6.6 mm, 170 g weight, a flat-edged design, and a 50 MP main camera.

Both devices feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 5160 mAH battery, 45 W fast charge support, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, and a 13 MP selfie camera.

HOT 60 Pro+ is available in Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Coral Tides, Misty Violet, Sonic Yellow, and Moco Cyber Green colours. HOT 60 Pro is available in Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, Coral Tides, Sapphire Blue, and Orange Rose Valley colours.

Infinix HOT 60 Pro is priced at BDT 18,999 (128+8 GB).

Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ is priced at BDT 21,999 (128+8 GB) and BDT 23,999 (256+8 GB).

Infinix HOT 60i is priced at BDT 13,999 (6+128 GB) and BDT 16,499 (8+256 GB).