How Elon Musk benefits from a Trump presidency

Elon Musk’s endorsement of Donald Trump could grant him unprecedented influence over US policies, potentially reshaping the regulatory landscape for his tech empire.

Elon Musk has emerged as a key player in the recent presidential election, openly endorsing Donald Trump in the just-concluded US elections, and injecting substantial resources into the campaign. Musk, the world's wealthiest individual and head of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, became the only Fortune 100 CEO to openly back a candidate in the race, funnelling more than $100 million into his social media platform, X, to advocate for Trump. His efforts included hosting high-profile events and directly incentivising voters in crucial battleground states. The endorsement marks a shift in Musk's public stance, as he has transformed X into a political stage and deployed resources on a scale rarely seen from tech executives. Now, with Trump set to return to the White House, analysts suggest Musk's endorsement may yield him substantial influence in future policy decisions.

A political alignment for the ages: Musk's endorsement and contributions

Musk's commitment to Trump's campaign went beyond conventional support. In the final weeks leading up to the election, Musk orchestrated a series of voter engagement efforts in swing states, especially Pennsylvania, holding town hall events and providing financial incentives to voters in an unprecedented political outreach. The billionaire joined the likes of other prominent donors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to watch election results, where he posted celebratory messages online, including an image of a SpaceX rocket launch accompanied by the caption, "The future is gonna be fantastic."

The July assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania reportedly galvanised Musk's support. Shortly after the incident, Musk made his endorsement public, marking a dramatic political shift for the billionaire known for both his admiration and critique of various political figures across the spectrum. In his victory speech, Trump acknowledged Musk as a rising star, referring to him as a pivotal ally for his administration's ambitious policies and pledging a role for Musk in his government. "A star is born," Trump declared, as he foreshadowed a prominent role for Musk, possibly in a new position that Trump has proposed: "Secretary of Cost Cutting."

Musk's potential role in reshaping federal spending

Trump has signalled his intent to give Musk an official position focused on fiscal efficiency, with Musk himself jokingly referring to the idea as leading a "Department of Government Efficiency," or "DOGE," a reference to the cryptocurrency Musk often promotes. Musk, a vocal critic of governmental inefficiency, has made bold claims about his ability to drastically reduce federal spending, estimating potential cuts of $2 trillion. While the specifics of such cuts remain unclear, Musk has repeatedly stated his ambition to streamline federal operations. The scope of this proposed role, while still unofficial, has raised interest and concerns within the political sphere and amongst policy analysts. With the potential to influence spending at the highest levels, Musk's ideas could reshape large swathes of the federal budget, particularly in technology and energy infrastructure where his companies have substantial stakes.

Influence over regulatory agencies and Musk's business ventures

Analysts suggest that Musk's alliance with Trump may yield significant advantages for Musk's expansive portfolio of companies. Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, notes that Musk's political standing could allow him to play a role in nominating heads of key regulatory bodies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). These agencies have frequently scrutinised Musk's companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, and Musk has publicly sparred with them on numerous occasions. This influence could ease the regulatory environment for Musk's ventures, potentially facilitating faster approvals and fewer roadblocks.

Tesla, in particular, stands to benefit from a Trump administration. Following Musk's endorsement, Trump signalled an unexpected pivot on his stance towards electric vehicles. Though he has frequently criticised EVs and mocked the Biden administration's tax incentives for the industry, Trump acknowledged the role of EVs in a speech in August, declaring, "I'm for electric cars. I have to be, you know, because Elon endorsed me very strongly." Trump's remark suggests that Tesla may find more favourable conditions for its operations under the new administration, including possible support for nationwide EV infrastructure or incentives. Tesla's stock surged following the election, with investors betting on a friendlier regulatory environment that could clear pathways for Musk's ambitious self-driving car and robotaxi projects.

Musk's close connection with Trump may also impact the trajectory of SpaceX, a company that has long benefitted from federal contracts, including those with NASA and the Department of Defense. SpaceX is central to Musk's vision of space exploration, with Musk vowing to land humans on Mars by 2028. Trump has previously voiced support for these aspirations, even pledging in an October speech, "We will land an American astronaut on Mars." SpaceX's standing as a contractor could see an additional boost under a Trump administration that champions Musk's space exploration goals.

Starlink's role in federal infrastructure projects

Musk's satellite company, Starlink, has also been in the spotlight as a critical infrastructure provider in recent months. During his campaign, Trump praised Starlink's efforts in reconnecting communities in hurricane-impacted areas, particularly in North Carolina. This endorsement places Starlink in a favourable position to secure future federal contracts to enhance communication networks during natural disasters. As Starlink continues expanding its satellite constellation, Musk's alignment with Trump could solidify its role as a crucial player in American telecommunications infrastructure, especially in underserved or disaster-stricken regions.

AI, Neuralink, and the future of Musk's ventures under reduced regulatory oversight

Apart from Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's involvement with artificial intelligence through XAi and neural engineering through Neuralink could also benefit from Trump's leadership. Trump has voiced support for deregulation, a stance that may benefit Musk's companies by allowing faster development and implementation of cutting-edge technologies with fewer regulatory obstacles. XAi, Musk's AI-driven chatbot enterprise, could see accelerated deployment if tech regulations are loosened under Trump's administration, especially in AI policy frameworks.

Neuralink, Musk's brain-computer interface company, recently received FDA approval for human trials. With Musk's political alignment, this project could enjoy a smoother regulatory pathway, as Trump's administration may be more inclined to allow pioneering — if ethically complex — technologies to proceed at Musk's rapid development pace. Experts suggest that regulatory leniency may empower Musk to continue exploring high-risk ventures, even those that require intensive federal scrutiny.

America PAC and the enduring political ambitions of Musk

Musk's political engagement is not confined to his endorsement of Trump. He has used X to promote conservative viewpoints, attracting millions of followers and asserting a vision of an "America PAC" that will remain active in future elections. As he boarded his jet to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago on election night, Musk took to X to reaffirm his commitment to shaping the conservative political landscape, pledging his PAC would "weigh in heavily" in the 2028 election and beyond. With 200 million followers and the influence of a major social media platform, Musk has the resources and reach to shape national political narratives in ways few business leaders have before.