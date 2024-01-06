Tech & Startup
Zahidur Rabbi
Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:57 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:56 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

How to check for polling centres and election results online

Zahidur Rabbi
Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:57 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 10:56 PM
Smart election management app BD
In the ‘Information’ section, the app has information about the 12th and 11th National Parliament Election. Image: Tech & Startup.

Bangladesh Election Commission Secretariat has released the 'Smart Election Management BD' app, which is intended to help voters to stay updated online. Voters can see their polling centres and their addresses, voter numbers, and voting serial numbers by providing NID information and birth date in the designated sections of the app.

The app also contains the details of candidates in the upcoming election. The full names of all candidates, their individual photos, symbols, affidavits, income tax returns, and statements of election expenditure and personal assets are available on the app.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the 'Information' section, the app has information about the 12th and 11th National Parliament Election. There is information about constituencies available for searching about every candidate in any designated parliament seat. The 'At a Glance' subsection in the 'Information' section provides the total number of registered voters including male, female and transgenders. The 'Registered Parties' section in information provides information about 44 registered political parties of Bangladesh. There is also a 'Noticeboard' for additional information.

On the polling day tomorrow, January 7, the Election Commission (EC) will publish the percentage of votes casted in centres on the 'Smart Election Management BD' app every two hours. Users will be able to see the results of their own constituency along with all constituencies on the app on election day. The 'Result Analysis' feature of the app is yet to be released.

Mobile internet
Read more

Internet and mobile network to be fully operational on election day: EC Secy

'Smart Election Management BD' app was officially announced on November 12 by Bangladesh Election Commission. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app is available in both Bangla and English.

Related topic:
election 2024Bangladesh national electionsmart election appsmart election management bdHow to check polling centre onlinehow to check election results online
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

election campaign ends tomorrow

Election campaign ends tomorrow morning

2d ago
election halafnama

Turn candidates' halafnama into amalnama

2w ago
Sheikh Hasina's Rangpur rally

Rangpur all set to welcome PM Sheikh Hasina

1w ago
2024 Bangladeshi general election: The government is inadvertently turning many disaffected citizens into de facto adversaries, who can adopt roles akin to political rivals.

How to make dissenters out of citizens

3w ago

Stakes too high not to reach consensus

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগের দিনেই কাজ করছে না নির্বাচন কমিশনের ২১ কোটি টাকার অ্যাপ

‘আমাদের ধারণা, অনেক বেশি মানুষ অ্যাপটিতে ঢোকার চেষ্টা করছেন। অ্যাপে অ্যাক্সেস করার চেষ্টাকারীর সংখ্যা হয়তো এর সক্ষমতা ছাড়িয়ে গেছে।’

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এসি বাসে ‘টাইম বোমা’, সুপারভাইজারের কৌতূহল বাঁচিয়ে দিলো যাত্রীদের প্রাণ

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification