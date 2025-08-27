Honor launches foldable smartphone Magic V5

Honor has officially launched the Magic V5 smartphone in Bangladesh.

According to Honor, the Magic V5 features a 7.95-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer screen, both with 120 Hz LTPO OLED. The device is equipped with IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its ultra-thin design, measuring only 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.8 mm when folded, and weighing just 217 grams.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It has a 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery which supports 66W Wired Honor SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge, as per Honor.

For photography, the Honor AI Falcon Camera System combines a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP wide camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, according to a press release.

The Honor Magic V5 is priced at BDT 219,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant.

Honor Pad 10

Alongside the Magic V5, HONOR also introduced the Honor Pad 10 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen chip and a 10,100mAh battery supporting 35W fast charging. At just 6.29mm thin and weighing 525 grams, the tablet is bundled with a Smart Stylus pen

The Honor Pad 10 is priced at BDT 39,999.