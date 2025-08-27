Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Aug 27, 2025 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 07:05 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup

Honor launches foldable smartphone Magic V5

Wed Aug 27, 2025 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 07:05 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Aug 27, 2025 06:59 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 07:05 PM
Honor Magic V5. Photos: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

Honor has officially launched the Magic V5 smartphone in Bangladesh.

According to Honor, the Magic V5 features a 7.95-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch outer screen, both with 120 Hz LTPO OLED. The device is equipped with IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its ultra-thin design, measuring only 4.1 mm when unfolded and 8.8 mm when folded, and weighing just 217 grams. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It has a 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery which supports 66W Wired Honor SuperCharge and 50W Wireless SuperCharge, as per Honor.

For photography, the Honor AI Falcon Camera System combines a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens, a 50 MP wide camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, according to a press release.

The Honor Magic V5 is priced at BDT 219,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant. 

Honor Pad 10

Alongside the Magic V5, HONOR also introduced the Honor Pad 10 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen chip and a 10,100mAh battery supporting 35W fast charging. At just 6.29mm thin and weighing 525 grams, the tablet is bundled with a Smart Stylus pen 

The Honor Pad 10 is priced at BDT 39,999.

Related topic:
Honorhonor magic v5honor pad 10
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

HONOR 90

HONOR 90 smartphone launched in Bangladesh

1y ago
Honor X7c

Honor X7c launched in Bangladesh

9m ago
Tablets within 20k Bangladesh

Our picks for tablets within BDT 20,000

1y ago
Honor 400

Honor 400 series launched in Bangladesh

3m ago

Bezel-less smartphones, hidden cameras, starring Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo

6y ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে