Grameenphone's Club Lumière: Celebrating human stories

Grameenphone has launched Club Lumière, a platform designed to not only celebrate success but also illuminate the human stories behind it. Aligned with the commitment to crafting exquisite experiences, Club Lumière signifies a notable advancement in Grameenphone's progression within the industry.

The concept of Club Lumière revolves around the idea of "Lumière's" – individuals who are beacons of hope and inspiration. These are people whose life stories of resilience and triumph not only resonate deeply with the youth of Bangladesh but also contribute significantly to placing Bangladesh's narrative on the global stage. These Lumière's are celebrated for their personal journeys, which have shaped them into the individuals admired today.

Video of Grameenphone brings Lumière. Stay Tuned.

The Lumière conversation series is unique in its approach. It aims to present these Lumière's beyond the confines of their professional achievements, delving into their personal journeys and the inherent human qualities that guided their paths to success. The content, encapsulated in a series of candid conversations with Grameenphone offers an intimate look at these personalities, spotlighting the human elements that are universally relatable and inspirational.

A Glimpse of this series, accessible on Grameenphone's LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube channel, sets the tone for what Club Lumière aspires to achieve. It provides a rare glimpse into the life of a Lumière, beyond their career milestones. By focusing on the person behind the success, Club Lumière aims to inspire viewers to embrace their authentic selves and to recognize that being human, with all its facets, is central to personal and professional growth.