Grameenphone launches third episode of Club Lumière featuring Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad

Grameenphone has released the third episode of its inspirational series, Club Lumière, featuring the Chief Business Officer of Walton, Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad. Known for his academic brilliance and composure in challenging situations, Rahman offers viewers an intimate look into his journey in photography, his family dynamics, and his perspectives on sports and youth guidance.

In this latest instalment, Rahman Rad, aside from his professional accolades, is showcased in a more personal light. The episode delves into his early foray into photography, a passion that has paralleled his corporate journey. It also touches upon his relationship with his family, shedding light on the values he cherishes and the influence they have had on his life and career.

Video of Lumière Episode-3 Md. Touhidur Rahman Rad

This episode of Club Lumière continues the series' mission of highlighting the multifaceted lives of influential Bangladeshi figures. The series is dedicated to revealing the personal stories and challenges faced by these individuals, with the aim of motivating the youth and offering a comprehensive understanding of their personalities beyond public perception.