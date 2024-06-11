Grameenphone launches latest episode of Lumière featuring Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

Grameenphone has unveiled the newest episode in its Lumière series, this time shining a spotlight on Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, a luminary in the world of music. Known for her profound influence on the Bangladeshi music scene, Bannya's episode offers viewers an intimate look into her life, philosophy, and the artistic journey that has defined her career.

Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, a name that resonates with music aficionados, is celebrated for her dedication to preserving and promoting Rabindra Sangeet. In her featured episode, Lumière takes the audience on a journey through Bannya's life, exploring her deep connection to music, her experiences at Shantiniketan, and the philosophy that guides her work. This episode is not just a recounting of her accomplishments but a heartfelt narrative of her devotion to music as a way of life.

Video of Lumière Season 2 Episode 2

The series, Lumière, is a Grameenphone initiative designed to highlight individuals who have made significant contributions to Bangladeshi society. It aims to narrate the stories of these impactful figures, focusing on their personal and professional journeys, the challenges they have overcome, and their personal anecdotes. The goal is to inspire the youth and offer an in-depth look at personalities who have shaped the cultural and social fabric of the country.

Now in its second season, following a successful conclusion of the first, Lumière aims to continue its tradition of highlighting influential figures while underscoring Grameenphone's commitment to inspiring the youth of Bangladesh. The show's format, where the congenial host candidly engages with guests, allows for deeper storytelling and the revelation of lesser-known facets of these remarkable individuals.

This latest episode, hosted by Nabila Khalid, continues the series' commitment to showcasing intimate and revealing conversations. Bannya delves into her personal life, sharing stories from her childhood, her time at Shantiniketan, and the mentors who shaped her musical path. Viewers are invited to connect with Bannya on a personal level, understanding her motivations, her inspirations, and the philosophy that underpins her work. Through her narrative, viewers explore the depth of her passion for music, her relationships, and her enduring influence on the cultural landscape of Bangladesh.